FEMINIST GIANT

FEMINIST GIANT

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Susan E. Wigget's avatar
Susan E. Wigget
3h

One of my favorite novels, Dietland by Sarai Walker, includes a feminist vigilante group that kills rapists. It's quite satisfying.

Circa 2018--the first time the toilet demon squatted in the White House--I vented at a feminist books discussion group. I thought we were on the same page when I said that my daily chant was, "Kill all misogynists!" Some people laughed, but some were shocked. Someone even suggested the server was a scared off because I yelled about killing "everyone." I definitely didn't say everyone.

I felt stunned that this group of feminists was offended & didn't understand the catharsis of my chant. I'm an empath--I have my furious chants & furious counted cross-stitch, & I write vignettes in which a dragon burns misogynists to a crisp. I wonder if they're as shocked by actual violence against women as they were by my chant.

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