Why FEMINIST GIANT Newsletter?

Every day, I publish a Daily Dose—a brief and bold paragraph to ignite the fire of feminism in your hearts and minds! Hello!

Once a week, I answer an Ask Mona (Almost) Anything.

Twice a week, I curate news of feminist resistance to patriarchal fuckery around the world. Global Roundup is a is a way to remember we have power, we fight, and that feminism is global.

Every month, I publish three to four new essays on the feminist issues of the day, exclusive to this newsletter. I often publish an essay a week because there is much patriarchal fuckery to counter!

FEMINIST GIANT Newsletter will be the place where you can catch up with global feminism. No ads. No profanity police to censor the rage, inspiration, and revolution!

For more: continue below!

Who am I?

I was a news reporter from 1990-2000 - as a correspondent for Reuters News Agency in Cairo and Jerusalem and then as a freelance reporter for the Guardian in Egypt - and in 2001 I made the switch from news reporting to opinion writing. During the aughts, I wrote dozens of opeds for the Washington Post as a freelancer. From 2002-2004, I was a managing editor at a feminist news site. I have contributed opeds to countless publications around the world and that writing has led to numerous appearances as a commentator on various media outlets.

From 2014 - 2018, I was a contributing opinion writer at the New York Times, where my columns on Egypt and the Middle East appeared monthly. In 2018, I was a contributing opinion writer at both the New York Times and the Washington Post and I thought that I had what I wanted.

Sometimes it’s when you get what you thought you wanted that you realize that it is not after all what you want! I was fed up that the space they gave me to write was for opeds just about Egypt/Middle East/Islamic issues.

With FEMINIST GIANT I have given myself the freedom for my writing and independence from institutional backing that I sought, but it has been hard and often frightening to not have a full time salary or health insurance and other perks of full-time employment. It is especially a challenge now when the pandemic has hit independent writers and creatives so hard.

I wanted to create a space to write about feminist and gender issues - in US-based publications, those spaces are usually given to white women - and I wanted to write about global feminist and gender issues - the United States is not the centre of the world.

So I am creating that space for myself!

I have worked fucking hard to establish myself as one of the most well-known feminist writers in the world today. Does that sound arrogant? I write about the “sin” of ambition and attention and five other “sins” in my second book The Seven Necessary Sins for Women and Girls - read it! The pandemic pushed me to reassess how I wanted to work and how I wanted to make a living, and staying independent was the answer to both questions. I have another book you should check out too - my first one called Headscarves and Hymens: Why the Middle East Needs a Sexual Revolution.

The pandemic and rise in global fascism and patriarchal authoritarianism push me toward this new and even more independent venture.

Why a NEWSLETTER?

I want to own my own writing and to be independent of mainstream media.

The pandemic has made freelancing even more precarious than ever. I have spent years building a large Twitter global following. In recognition of my feminist rage and fight, many send me daily feminist developments and alert me to patriarchal fuckery in their respective parts of the world - much like a Bat signal except Batman has fascist tendencies and FEMINIST GIANT is an anarchist feminist.

Why SUBSCRIBE?

By subscribing you will support my feminist work and be a part of a community that cares about fighting patriarchal fuckery. And you will never miss a Global Roundup, Wonder Chronicle, or essay—they’ll all be delivered to your inbox.

How to CONTACT me

Thank you for your support and as always:

Fuck the patriarchy!

