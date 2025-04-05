FEMINIST GIANT
Essay: See
Protesters outside the White House.
Apr 5
•
Mona Eltahawy
31
2
Book Launch: The Portable Feminist Reader edited by Roxane Gay in conversation with Mona Elthaway
This Friday, April 4, I will be in conversation with Roxane Gay for the launch of The Portable Feminist Reader, the new anthology that she has edited.
Apr 1
•
Mona Eltahawy
21
March 2025
Essay: Why Trump is Scared of Students
I was standing between a line of riot police and students who wanted to march from Cairo University to the nearby Israeli embassy, the first time I…
Mar 28
•
Mona Eltahawy
27
Essay: The Role of a Feminist in a Time of Fascism
What is the role of a feminist in the time of fascism?
Mar 26
•
Mona Eltahawy
41
5
Ask Mona (Almost) Anything
Photo: Robert E.
Mar 22
•
Mona Eltahawy
20
8
Spring Special!
Spring has sprung!
Mar 21
•
Mona Eltahawy
11
Essay: Safe
A protest demanding the release of Mahmoud Khalil at Foley Square on March 10, 2025, in New York City.
Mar 19
•
Mona Eltahawy
43
The Menopause: When We Are Free
Excerpt from Bloody Hell! Adventures in Menopause from Around the World
Mar 12
•
Mona Eltahawy
36
Essay: What the Fuck is Wrong With Men?
Adrien Brody and Kieran Culkin at The Oscars.
Mar 11
•
Mona Eltahawy
141
2
Essay: Fuck Fascism
On Radical Rudeness
Mar 7
•
Mona Eltahawy
81
6
Ask Mona (Almost) Anything: 3
AMAA
Mar 7
•
Mona Eltahawy
20
4
Bloody Hell!
Adventures in Menopause From Around the World: Publication Day!
Mar 5
•
Mona Eltahawy
36
3
