March 2025

Essay: Why Trump is Scared of Students
I was standing between a line of riot police and students who wanted to march from Cairo University to the nearby Israeli embassy, the first time I…
  
Mona Eltahawy
Essay: The Role of a Feminist in a Time of Fascism
What is the role of a feminist in the time of fascism?
  
Mona Eltahawy
5
Ask Mona (Almost) Anything
Photo: Robert E.
  
Mona Eltahawy
8
Spring Special!
Spring has sprung!
  
Mona Eltahawy
Essay: Safe
A protest demanding the release of Mahmoud Khalil at Foley Square on March 10, 2025, in New York City.
  
Mona Eltahawy
The Menopause: When We Are Free
Excerpt from Bloody Hell! Adventures in Menopause from Around the World
  
Mona Eltahawy
Essay: What the Fuck is Wrong With Men?
Adrien Brody and Kieran Culkin at The Oscars.
  
Mona Eltahawy
2
Essay: Fuck Fascism
On Radical Rudeness
  
Mona Eltahawy
6
Ask Mona (Almost) Anything: 3
AMAA
  
Mona Eltahawy
4
Bloody Hell!
Adventures in Menopause From Around the World: Publication Day!
  
Mona Eltahawy
3
